Equinor (EQNR) Signs Agreement to Acquire Stakes in Noriker

Equinor ASA EQNR entered an agreement to acquire a 45% ownership stake in Noriker Power Limited to set up profitable businesses by deploying battery-storage assets amid the growing urgency to stabilize power markets.

The U.K.-based Noriker is a leading battery storage developer that focuses on the engineering and project development of utility-scale storage and stability services. As of today, Noriker developed more than 250 megawatts of battery storage across the U.K.

The agreement provides an option to obtain complete ownership in Noriker at a later stage. The companies have agreed on strategic cooperation, which will enable Equinor to involve directly in projects that are being developed by Noriker.

Equinor will also acquire Noriker’s 15% shares that equity companies Gresham House and Gresham House Energy Storage Fund currently own. Noriker will use the transaction proceeds to enhance its project development platform, which includes engineering development, algorithmic optimization and control system innovation.

The high level of renewables in the U.K. makes it an attractive investment for battery storage businesses. Equinor could complement its existing renewable portfolio by deploying batteries in the vicinity of its offshore wind farms to increase returns. This would bring the opportunity to store electricity when prices are low and sell it to the power grid when prices are higher, thereby improving returns from renewable projects.

Battery storage will be a crucial part of clean energy transitions as the world increases the share of intermittent renewable power. Large-scale batteries can be charged if there is proper access to low-cost electricity. This will enable businesses to create profitable services to balance markets, stabilize the electricity network and improve the security of supply.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of EQNR have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 18.5% compared with the industry’s 9.1% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Equinor currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

