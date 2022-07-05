Equinor (EQNR) Shuts Down North Sea Fields Amid Worker Strike

Equinor ASA EQNR started shutting down three of its operated North Sea oilfields after Norwegian offshore workers called for a strike for higher wages to cover the rising inflation.

The decision to call a strike was made amid high commodity prices, with global supply extremely tight after Russia cut natural gas exports to Europe. The continuing effects of supply-chain disruptions were responsible for the price surge.

As a result of the strike, Equinor started the shutdown of three fields in the North Sea — Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East fields. Total production from these fields is estimated to be 89,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Of the total, 27,500 boe/d comprise natural gas. This represents around 2% of Norway’s daily oil and gas production.

Equinor warned of a further extension to the strike for the Heidrun, Kristin and Aasta Hansteen fields, which implies that the installations will carry out a controlled shutdown of production. This includes the Tyrihans field, tied to the Kristin platform.

Total production from the Heidrun, Kristin and Aasta Hansteen fields is estimated to be 333,000 boe/d, of which 264,000 boe/d is natural gas. The Norwegian offshore workers’ strike will reduce oil and gas production as the negotiating parties have not made any progress.

According to the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, the strike would result in a daily loss of 130,000 barrels of oil production, while gas production is expected to decline by 292,000 boe/d. This represents 13% of the overall production in the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Higher inflation implies that the purchasing capacity of the workers’ income is declining. Hence, the workers’ expectations for higher wages are increasing. It is to be seen whether inflation will continue to rise or begin to shrink.

Equinor ASA Price

Equinor ASA price | Equinor ASA Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.