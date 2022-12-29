Equinor (EQNR) Resumes Production at Norway's Njord Field

Equinor ASA EQNR resumed production at the Njord field in the Norwegian Sea after upgrading the platform, and the floating storage and offloading vessel (“FSO”).

In 2016, the field’s platform and Njord Bravo FSO were brought ashore after almost two decades of production, setting up a renewed energy hub in the Norwegian Sea.

This was the first time a platform and a FSO have been disconnected from the field and received extensive upgrades. With the upgrades, the company expects the Njord field to produce for another 20 years.

The Njord field is an important asset in Equinor’s portfolio in Norway. The project brings the company closer to its production target of 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Equinor mentioned that 10 wells would be drilled from an upgraded drilling facility. Discoveries have been made at the outer edges of the Njord field, and additional exploration will be executed in the nearby area.

The project will double the field’s lifetime and provide a focus for tie-ins in the area. The project aligns well with the company’s strategy of focusing more on core areas with the potential for extra synergies.

According to plans, the Njord field will receive power from shore in a few years through the Draugen platform in the Norwegian Sea and be partially electrified. This will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 130,000 tons per year.

The platform and FSO have been designed to receive production from two new subsea fields — Bauge and Fenja — with 110 million barrels of recoverable resources. The return of the Njord field will unlock the potential for exploration in the nearby area.

Price Performance

Shares of Equinor have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 9.6% compared with the industry’s 23.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.