Equinor (EQNR) Resumes Oil Production in North Sea Oilfield

Equinor ASA EQNR resumed oil production at its Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea after a power outage caused a brief shut down of the oilfield.

Johan Sverdrup, the third-largest oilfield on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, was shut down last week due to a failure in the onshore power system, which supplies the Sverdrup platform.

Equinor restored the power supply and the full oil production at the Johan Sverdrup oilfield. In recent months, production at the Sverdrup oilfield increased to 535,000 barrels per day, making it by far the most prolific oil field in Norway. Equinor operates the field with a 42.6% ownership interest.

Unlike many oilfields that use natural gas and diesel generators to conduct operations, Sverdrup is classified among the Norwegian oilfields that are powered from shore. This makes Sverdrup one of the world's most carbon-efficient oilfields, with a lower carbon-emission impact per barrel.

The Sverdrup offshore platform is connected to shore through a 200-kilometer cable from the Mongstad terminal in Norway. It cannot normally produce without the power supplied from shore. Notably, emergency power generation services are available to fulfill the essential requirements.

Crude oil from the field is exported from the Mongstad offshore terminal. Per Argus, Johan Sverdrup exports are scheduled at 550,000 barrels per day this month and 535,000 barrels per day in December.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of EQNR have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 20.4% compared with the industry's 8.9% growth.

