Equinor (EQNR) Restarts Production From Hammerfest Facility

Equinor ASA EQNR announced that its Hammerfest liquefied natural gas ("LNG") facility in Norway recommenced production after extensive maintenance work and an improved operational period.

In September 2020, Equinor shut the Hammerfest LNG facility due to the damages caused by a fire on the air intake on one of the facility’s five power turbines.

The Hammerfest facility suffered continued time overrun issues since the fire. Due to the continued impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and operating limitations, Equinor revised the expected commencement date several times to allow additional time to prepare for safe start-up and operations.

The first LNG is on tank at the liquefaction facility, situated on Melkoya Island in Norway. Per Equinor, the facility will recommence shipments in the next few days. Notably, the company’s Hammerfest facility has a processing capacity of more than four million tons of gas per year.

Hammerfest is the only large-scale LNG facility in Europe. The LNG volumes from the facility are responsible for 5% of Norway’s gas exports. The facility receives and processes natural gas from the Snohvit field in the Barents Sea. The gas is transferred in a 160-kilometer pipeline, which transports the field’s well stream to the Hammerfest LNG facility.

During regular production, the Hammerfest facility delivers 6.5 billion cubic meters per year. This is equivalent to the annual gas requirements of 6.5 million European households. The resumption of production would address the plight of Europe’s strained LNG market, which has been seeking alternatives to Russian supplies due to the country’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of EQNR have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 45.7% compared with the industry’s 42.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

