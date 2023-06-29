Equinor (EQNR) Receives Norwegian Oil and Gas Fields Approval

Equinor ASA EQNR, the premier integrated energy company, announced that its plans for development and operation of the subsea gas fields Irpa and Verdande, and the production well Andvare in the Norwegian Sea, have been approved by the Norwegian authorities.

According to EQNR, Irpa will be connected to Aasta Hansteen, whereas Verdande and Andvare will be linked back to Norne.

Per Trond Bokn, Equinor's senior vice president for project development, the current geopolitical environment has raised a significant demand for oil and gas from the Norwegian continental shelf. He added that the development projects will increase activity on the host platforms, while bringing additional production to the market (quickly and at minimal costs).

Equinor stated that the Irpa gas volumes could supply gas to (a little) more than 2.3 million households in the U.K. for seven years. The development could extend the Aasta Hansteen field's productive life by seven years, or up to 2039. The productive life of Verdande, an oil discovery with some associated gas, will also be extended by several years.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Equinor currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are Evolution Petroleum Corporation EPM, NGL Energy Partners LP NGL and RGC Resources Inc. RGCO. While Evolution Petroleum sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), both NGL Energy Partners and RGC Resources carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Evolution Petroleum is an independent energy company. It was formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production, particularly in low-permeability reservoirs. EPM has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision for 2023 and 2024 in the past 60 days.

NGL Energy Partners, headquartered in Tulsa, OK, is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments — retail propane, wholesale supply and marketing, and midstream. NGL has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision for 2024 in the past 30 days.

RGC Resources is a holding company that offers energy and associated products and services through its operational subsidiaries — Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC. RGCO has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.