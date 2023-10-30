Equinor (EQNR) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Equinor ASA EQNR reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 92 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents. The bottom line also declined from the year-ago quarter’s level of $2.12.

Total quarterly revenues declined to $26,024 million from $43,633 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $54,117 million.

Weak quarterly earnings can be attributed to reduced production volumes and lower prices of liquids and gas in Norway.

Segmental Analysis

Exploration & Production Norway (E&P Norway): The segment reported adjusted earnings of $6,087 million, down 71% from $21,079 million registered in the year-ago quarter. Lower gas production, coupled with a sharp decline in gas prices, affected the segment.

The company’s average daily production of liquids and gas declined 6% year over year to 1,283 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d). The figure also missed our estimate of 1,388.3 MBoe/d. The underperformance resulted from the shutdown of Hammerfest LNG and a delayed start-up after a turnaround on the Troll-A platform and the third-party-operated Nyhamna gas processing facility. This impacted the production of natural gas-producing assets.

E&P International: The segment’s adjusted operating profit totaled $809 million, down 14% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $942 million. Lower liquids and gas prices primarily affected the segment.

The average daily equity production of liquids and gas increased to 355 MBoe/d from 324 MBoe/d in the year-ago quarter and surpassed our estimate of 263 MBoe/d. The segment was aided by the restart of production at Brazil’s Peregrino field and the positive contribution from Buzzard field in the U.K. following the Suncor acquisition in July 2023.

E&P USA: Through the segment, Equinor generated an adjusted quarterly profit of $343 million, down 61% from $889 million recorded in the September-end quarter of 2022. The segment was affected by a natural decline in the Appalachian basin and several mature fields in the Gulf of Mexico.

The integrated firm’s average equity production of liquids and gas was 369 MBoe/d, up from 329 MBoe/d in the year-ago quarter. The metric was also above our projection of 293.2 MBoe/d. The segment was aided by the ongoing increase in production from the partner-operated Vito field in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Marketing, Midstream & Processing: The segment reported adjusted earnings of $876 million, down 46% from $1,623 million reported a year ago.

Renewables: The segment reported an adjusted loss of $108 million, wider than a reported loss of $46 million in the year-ago quarter. Lower prices and higher costs from projects under development primarily hurt the segment.

Free Cash Flow

In the September-end quarter, Equinor generated a negative free cash flow of $1,479 million against a free cash flow of $2,402 million in the year-ago period. The underperformance resulted from declining operating cash flows.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2023, Equinor reported $14,420 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company’s long-term debt was $24,488 million.

2023 Outlook

Equinor’s projections for 2023 production growth went down to 1.5% from the previously estimated 3%.

The company reiterated its organic capital spending budget of $10-11 billion for the year. For the 2024-2026 period, the oil major expects average organic capital spending of $13 billion per annum.

