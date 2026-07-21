Equinor (EQNR) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Equinor (EQNR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share, indicating an increase of 115.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $35.09 billion, representing an increase of 39.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Equinor metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- E&P Norway' should come in at $11.99 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +45.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- E&P USA' will likely reach $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Marketing, Midstream & Processing (MMP)' will reach $34.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +38.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- E&P International' reaching $1.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +18.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'E&P Norway entitlement liquids production per day' will reach 692.22 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 655.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent.

The average prediction of analysts places 'E&P International entitlement liquids production per day' at 183.13 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 224.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'E&P USA entitlement liquids production' of 116.10 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 132.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Analysts expect 'E&P Norway entitlement gas production per day' to come in at 712.42 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 704.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total entitlement liquids and gas production per day' to reach 2,031.36 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,979.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Group entitlement liquids production per day' should arrive at 1,022.75 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,011.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted operating earnings- E&P Norway' will reach $9.49 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.71 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted operating earnings- E&P International' stands at $1.11 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $429.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Equinor shares have recorded returns of +13.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EQNR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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