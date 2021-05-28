Equinor (EQNR) & Partners Plan Offshore Wind Park in Norway

Equinor ASA EQNR recently agreed to team up with German utility firm RWE Renewables and Hydro REIN, a subsidiary of aluminum producer Hydro, in a bid to develop a large offshore wind park in Norway. The companies are expected to jointly submit an application for the offshore wind farm in SørligeNordsjø II, which will be bottom-fixed, to the Norwegian authorities.

The energy department of the country opened Utsira Nord and SørligeNordsjø II for offshore renewable projects, which are located perfectly for supplying power to Europe. The partners, rich in experience in renewable projects, are expected to develop a large-scale wind farm in the area. Water depth in the region is within 53-70 meters.

Equinor expects a wind farm in this location to play a crucial role in helping the European Union and United Kingdom to meet their offshore wind power goal of 300 gigawatt (GW) and 100 GW, respectively, by 2050. Notably, Equinor and RWE Renewables have experience in working together. The companies developed Arkona offshore wind farm, with 385 megawatt capacity, which is located in the German part of the Baltic Sea.

Equinor’s key strategy is to capitalize on the renewable energy space and align operations with the Paris Climate Agreement. Thus, to combat climate change, the company is investing actively in renewable energy projects, comprising power generation from solar and wind energy. Equinor expects to boost production capacities from renewables to 4-6 GW by 2026. Moreover, by 2035, the company plans to further boost the capacity of renewable projects to 12-16 GW.

It already generates sufficient energy from wind farms located off the coast of Germany and in the United Kingdom to power more than 1 million homes in Europe. Markedly, its offshore wind farm in New York is producing up to 2000 megawatts of electricity. The company plans to become a net-zero greenhouse gas emitter by 2050.

