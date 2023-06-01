Equinor (EQNR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Equinor (EQNR) closed at $25.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.93% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 6.15% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.66% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Equinor to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.78 billion, up 17.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.55 per share and revenue of $179.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of -36.19% and +19.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.6% lower. Equinor currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Equinor is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.93, which means Equinor is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that EQNR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EQNR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

