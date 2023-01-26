Equinor (EQNR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Equinor (EQNR) closed at $30.42, marking a +1.13% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 17.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.62, up 19.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $69.47 billion, up 113.05% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.37% lower. Equinor is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Equinor's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.88. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.38.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.