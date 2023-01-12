Equinor (EQNR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Equinor (EQNR) closed at $31.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.98% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 16.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.62, up 19.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $69.47 billion, up 113.05% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.11% lower. Equinor currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Equinor has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.38 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.14, which means Equinor is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EQNR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

