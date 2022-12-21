Equinor (EQNR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Equinor (EQNR) closed at $37.14, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 2.73% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.62, up 19.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $69.47 billion, up 113.05% from the prior-year quarter.

EQNR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.15 per share and revenue of $212.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +132.14% and +137.1%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% lower within the past month. Equinor currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Equinor currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.1. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.13.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EQNR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

