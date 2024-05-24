Equinor (EQNR) Makes Oil Discovery at Svalin Field, North Sea

Equinor ASA EQNR, the Norwegian state-owned energy giant, has announced a new oil discovery in the North Sea off the coast of Norway. The discovery was made using the semi-submersible rig Deepsea Aberdeen, operated by Aberdeen-based offshore drilling contractor Odfjell Drilling.

Details of the Discovery

According to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate, the discovery was made at the well 25/11-H-1 H, located at the Svalin field. Preliminary calculations estimate the recoverable oil equivalent to be in the range of 0-0.1 million standard cubic meters, or up to 0.6 million barrels. The well had oil in thin sandstone layers less than 3 meters thick, with very good reservoir quality in the Balder Formation, part of the Rogaland Group.

Partnership and License Information

Equinor, which has a 57% stake, operates the license for this well, while Petoro holds 30% and Var Energi another 13%. The production license 169 was awarded on Mar 1, 1991, and is valid until Mar 1, 2030. The Svalin field is located in the central part of the North Sea, six kilometers southwest of the Grane field, at a water depth of 120 meters.

Historical Context and Future Plans

The Svalin field was initially discovered in 1992, with the plan for development and operation approved in 2012. Development included a multilateral well drilled from the Grane platform (Svalin M) and a subsea facility tied into Grane (Svalin C). Production at the field began in 2014.

Earlier this week, Equinor added eight more wells to the Deepsea Aberdeen rig’s backlog. This expansion was facilitated by a contract between Odfjell and Equinor, originally signed in November 2020, following a letter of intent in October 2020. The 2014-built Deepsea Aberdeen is a robust, harsh environment semi-submersible rig capable of drilling up to 10,670 meters and operating in water depths up to 3,000 meters.

Strategic Implications

Kjetil Hove, Equinor’s executive vice president for Exploration and Production Norway, emphasized the company's commitment to continued development and value creation on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. This determination was further highlighted by a recent asset swap agreement with Petoro, which aims to optimize Equinor's portfolio and enhance its operational efficiency in the region.

Conclusion

This small but potentially significant oil discovery underscores Equinor's ongoing efforts to exploit mature fields and enhance recovery techniques, supported by favorable conditions and strategic partnerships. The continued investment in advanced drilling technologies and methods like carbon capture further aligns with the global trend toward more sustainable and efficient energy production.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.