Equinor (EQNR) Makes New Oil Discovery in Johan Castberg Field

Equinor ASA EQNR made an oil discovery in the Skavl Sto 7220/8-3 exploration well, situated at the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea.

This is the company’s second hydrocarbon discovery in recent weeks near the Johan Castberg area. The 7220/8-3 well was drilled 5 kilometers southwest of the 7220/8-1 discovery well on the Johan Castberg field and 210 kilometers northwest of Hammerfest.

In March 2022, Equinor was awarded a drilling permit by the Norwegian authorities for the 7220/8-3 well in production license 532. Equinor is the operator of the production license 532, which was awarded in the 20th licensing round in 2009. Var Energi ASA and Petoro are the other license holders.

Notably, this is the 13th exploration well drilled in production license 532. Using the Transocean Enabler semi-submersible drilling rig, the well was drilled 352 meters below the water surface. It will be permanently plugged and abandoned now.

Based on preliminary estimates, the size of the latest discovery is estimated to hold 5-10 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent. The discovery will further increase the profitability of Equinor’s Johan Castberg field. Equinor and the other licensees will consider tying the latest discovery to the Johan Castberg field.

With the latest discovery, the second exploration success of this year, Var Energi strengthened its position in the Barents Sea. The discovery supports the company’s long-term growth targets and adds valuable volumes to its resource base.

Equinor mentioned that the Skavl Sto would be further developed with Snofonn North and the previous discoveries of Skavl and Isflak.

Price Performance

Shares of Equinor have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 15.2% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

