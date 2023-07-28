Equinor (EQNR) Lags on Q2 Earnings, Reiterates Production View

Equinor ASA EQNR reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 74 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents. The bottom line also declined from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.56 per share.

Total quarterly revenues declined to $22,872 million from $36,459 million in the prior-year quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43,431 million.

Weak quarterly earnings were driven by lower liquids and gas production in Norway.

Equinor ASA Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Equinor ASA price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Equinor ASA Quote

Segmental Analysis

Exploration & Production Norway (E&P Norway): The segment reported adjusted earnings of $6,003 million, declining from $14,330 million in the year-ago quarter. Lower liquids and gas production affected the segment.

The company’s average daily production of liquids and gas declined 3% year over year to 1,304 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) and missed our estimate of 1,437.5 MBoe/d. The underperformance resulted from the shutdown of Hammerfest LNG and a delayed start-up after a turnaround on Nyhamna. This impacted the production of natural gas-producing assets.

E&P International: The segment’s adjusted operating profit was $751 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $1,111 million. Lower liquids and gas prices primarily affected the segment.

The average daily equity production of liquids and gas increased to 328 MBoe/d from 306 MBoe/d in the year-ago quarter and surpassed our estimate of 317.5 MBoe/d. The segment was aided by the restart of production at Brazil’s Peregrino field.

E&P USA: Through the segment, Equinor generated an adjusted quarterly profit of $226 million, down from $881 million in the June-end quarter of 2022. The segment was affected by a natural decline in the Appalachian basin and several mature fields in the Gulf of Mexico.

The integrated firm’s average equity production of liquids and gas was 363 MBoe/d, up from 335 MBoe/d in the year-ago quarter. The metric is also above our projection of 346.5 MBoe/d.

Marketing, Midstream & Processing: The segment reported adjusted earnings of $665 million, declining from the $1,286 million reported a year ago.

Renewables: The segment reported an adjusted loss of $84 million, wider than a loss of $42 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Lower prices and higher costs from projects under development primarily hurt the segment.

Free Cash Flow

In the June-end quarter, Equinor generated a negative free cash flow of $10,758 million against a free cash flow of $6,628 million in the year-ago period. The underperformance resulted from declining operating cash flows.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2023, Equinor reported $19,650 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company’s long-term debt was $24,707 million at the second-quarter end.

2023 Outlook

Equinor kept its production growth expectations at 3% for 2023. The company reiterated its organic capital spending budget of $10-11 billion for the year.

For the 2024-2026 period, the oil major expects average organic capital spending of $13 billion per annum.

