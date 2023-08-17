Equinor (EQNR) Hires Drilling Rig for Bay du Nord Project

Equinor ASA EQNR hired a drilling rig to carry out an exploration program for its Bay du Nord project.

Discovered in 2013, Bay du Nord is situated in the Flemish Pass region off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. Once completed, it will be the first deepwater drilling site in Canada. Bay du Nord involves six discoveries with significant additional near-field prospectivity.

The Hercules semi-submersible drilling rig has been awarded a contract to carry out the exploration drilling program. Hercules is a sixth-generation deepwater semi-submersible drilling rig, which is capable of operating 3,000 meters below the water surface. It will start exploring the Flemish Pass Basin next year.

The project was initially delayed due to rising expenses and the coronavirus pandemic. However, the project was resumed after some nearby discoveries increased resources and potentially secured the environmental all-clear from Ottawa.

In May, Equinor delayed plans to develop the Bay du Nord offshore oil project to enhance project robustness despite the volatile market conditions. Meanwhile, Equinor was evaluating plans to keep exploring for more oil in the North Atlantic region.

About 979 million barrels of recoverable oil had been discovered in the Bay du Nord area. The exploration drilling program is part of Equinor’s plans to enhance the Bay du Nord project and make it more financially feasible.

Bay du Nord will be a key driver to help meet the global oil demand, while supporting the country's pledge to carbon neutrality by 2050. The project is also crucial to the Newfoundland and Labrador economy, as it will provide significant employment and economic opportunities.

Canada is one of Equinor’s core areas. Through Bay du Nord, the company maintains a strong business in the country.

Price Performance

Shares of EQNR have underperformed the industry in the past month. The stock has gained 2.3% compared with the industry’s 2.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Equinor currently carries a Zack Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following companies that presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP CEQP projects an adjusted EBITDA of $780-$860 million for this year.

In the past three months, Crestwood’s shares have risen 3.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEQP’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $1.55 and $1.85, respectively.

Dril-Quip Inc. DRQ is valued at more than $930 million. In the past three months, its shares have risen 17%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dril-Quip’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at 34 cents and 85 cents, respectively.

Evolution Petroleum EPM is worth $320 million. In the past three months, its shares have risen 24.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPM’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $1.11 and $1.08, respectively.

