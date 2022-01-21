Equinor (EQNR) Grabs Oil & Gas Production Licenses in Norway

Equinor ASA EQNR has been awarded 26 production licenses by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy in the Awards in Predefined Areas 2021.

Norway awarded ownership interests in 53 oil and gas production licenses on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, with 84 blocks on sale. Of the total, 28 production licenses are within the North Sea, 20 are in the Norwegian Sea and the rest are in the Barents Sea.

Norway offered interests in one or more production licenses to 28 energy companies, from large international majors to small domestic exploration firms. Notably, 15 firms have been offered one or more operatorship.

Equinor won 26 licenses, wherein 12 are in the North Sea, 10 are in the Norwegian Sea and four are in the Barents Sea. It won 12 licenses as an operator and 14 as a partner. The other prominent winners are Aker BP, Vår Energi, Lundin Energy, Spirit Energy and Wintershall Dea.

Equinor is committed to accelerating exploration and production activities across the Norwegian Continental Shelf. In 2022, EQNR plans to drill 25 exploration wells near existing infrastructure and mostly in the North Sea. The production licenses add significant opportunities to Equinor’s exploration portfolio.

The awards complement Equinor’s strategy to maximize value creation through existing infrastructure and seek insights to create growth opportunities. These are valuable contributions to maintain exploration activities and make significant discoveries on the continental shelf.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of EQNR have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 47.4% compared with the industry’s 33.7% growth.

