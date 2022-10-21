Equinor (EQNR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Equinor (EQNR) closed at $34.43, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.37% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 0.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.82%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Equinor is projected to report earnings of $1.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 109.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $57.68 billion, up 147.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.37 per share and revenue of $206.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +139.29% and +130.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.66% higher within the past month. Equinor currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Equinor is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.67. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.61.

We can also see that EQNR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



