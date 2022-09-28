Equinor (EQNR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Equinor (EQNR) closed the most recent trading day at $33.58, moving +1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 16.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 14.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.93%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Equinor is projected to report earnings of $1.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 109.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $57.68 billion, up 147.93% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.11 per share and revenue of $203.84 billion, which would represent changes of +130.84% and +127.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.67% higher within the past month. Equinor is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Equinor currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.64. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.71.

Investors should also note that EQNR has a PEG ratio of 0.92 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.