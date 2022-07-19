Equinor (EQNR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Equinor (EQNR) closed the most recent trading day at $34.47, moving +1.71% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.76%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 0.44% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.37% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.44, up 193.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $50.49 billion, up 189.16% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.85 per share and revenue of $200.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +89.94% and +124.02%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.11% higher. Equinor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Equinor has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.8 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.8, so we one might conclude that Equinor is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, EQNR's PEG ratio is currently 0.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

