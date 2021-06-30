Equinor (EQNR) Enters Into MOU With United States Steel

Equinor ASA EQNR has entered into a non-exclusive memorandum of understanding (MOU) with United States Steel Corporation X.

In the tri-state region of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, the companies will evaluate the potential for carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen development, per the MOU. In details, the study will involve the assessment of possibilities for technological and commercial aspects for hydrogen and CCS. Notably, the potential to considerably lower carbon emissions by natural gas coupled with CCS has already been recognized by experts in the industry.

It is to be noted that Equinor has a strong presence in the prolific Appalachian basin where the company produces natural gas. From natural gas, hydrogen can be produced. Thus, the United States can reach its goal of decarbonization with the employment of the produced hydrogen along with CCS, believes Equinor.

Currently, Equinor carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while United States Steel sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Meanwhile, two stocks that investors can bet on are Whiting Petroleum Corporation WLL and Oasis Petroleum Inc. OAS. Both the stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Whiting Petroleum has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 in the past 30 days.

Oasis Petroleum has seen upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 in the past 30 days.

