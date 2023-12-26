Equinor (EQNR) Divests Azerbaijan Assets to State-Owned Socar

Equinor ASA EQNR, the Norwegian energy giant, announced on Friday that it has entered into an agreement to sell its assets in Azerbaijan to the state-owned energy firm SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic).

The deal encompasses Equinor's 7.27% non-operated interest in the Azeri Chirag Gunashli (ACG) oil fields, an 8.71% stake in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline and a 50% interest in the Karabagh field. The ACG oil fields, operated by BP plc BP, stand as the largest in the Caspian basin, while the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline serves as a vital conduit for transferring crude oil to the Turkish Mediterranean coast.

Philippe Mathieu, Equinor's executive vice president for International Exploration and Production, emphasized that the divestment aligns with the company's broader strategy to focus on its international portfolio. He stated that Azerbaijan has played a crucial role in Equinor's international portfolio for the last 30 years. Collaborating with SOCAR and other partners in ACG has resulted in substantial value creation for the partnership as well as the Azerbaijani society.

Socar, being a state-owned energy company, is expected to further enhance its presence in the region through this acquisition. The completion of the transaction is subject to meeting specific conditions, including obtaining regulatory and contractual approvals.

Notably, Equinor and SOCAR have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concurrently with the divestment agreement. This MoU outlines a collaborative effort to share experiences and best practices in the realms of low-carbon solutions, greenhouse gas emission reduction and carbon management.

