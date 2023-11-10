Equinor (EQNR) Discovers New Gas in Norway's Gina Krog Field

Equinor ASA EQNR identified a commercially feasible gas discovery near the Gina Krog oil and gas field in the Norwegian North Sea.

The well, drilled using the Noble Lloyd Noble rig, is anticipated to commence production in the fourth quarter of 2023.

According to preliminary estimates, the discovery holds recoverable volumes of 5-16 million barrels of oil equivalent. Equinor operates the Gina Krog field with a 58.7% interest.

The latest discovery will contribute to extending the operational life and enhancing the profitability of Gina Krog, playing a crucial role in the overall development of the Sleipner area. Additionally, it will supply new gas to Europe, ensuring favorable profitability and minimal CO2 emissions during production.

The fact that Gina Krog is already electrified and has available capacity underscores the significance of exploring mature areas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It highlights the importance of leveraging existing infrastructure to maximize efficiency and productivity in oil and gas exploration.

Marking the first commercial discovery in the Gina Krog license since 2011, the latest finding, although considered small, holds significance due to its strategic location and its potential influence on the region’s energy supply.

Equinor clarifies that the discovery is deemed commercially viable, primarily attributed to its ability to leverage the existing infrastructure at the Gina Krog platform. With the intention of commencing production in the fourth quarter of 2023, preparations have been underway at Gina Krog to facilitate the swift initiation of production from the newly discovered well.

Hydrocarbon discoveries constitute a substantial revenue stream for Equinor. Each discovery contributes to the expansion of the company's asset portfolio, bolstering its overall value. Equinor is actively engaged in the pursuit of new hydrocarbon reserves.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Equinor currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following companies that presently flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. OII’s outperformance was largely due to the robust results in certain segments.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, OII anticipates a decline in EBITDA on relatively flat revenues from that reported in the third quarter.

PBF Energy Inc. PBF reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $6.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $4.86. Better-than-expected quarterly results were primarily driven by lower costs and expenses.

Compared to composite stocks belonging to the industry, the leading upstream energy company’s debt-to-capitalization ratio has been consistently lower over the past few years. The company boasts a robust liquidity position, with a cash balance of $1.9 billion, more than sufficient to cover its long-term debt of $1.2 billion. This underscores the company’s strong financial liquidity.

Matador Resources Company MTDR reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59. MTDR’s milestone led to better-than-expected third-quarter results, with the highest-ever total production averaging more than 135,000 barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent per day.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Matador expects an average daily oil equivalent production of 145,000 BOE. The recent guidance indicates a 2% upward revision from the prior mentioned 143,000 BOE/D.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.