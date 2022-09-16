Equinor (EQNR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Equinor (EQNR) closed the most recent trading day at $35.08, moving -1.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 6.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.06%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Equinor is projected to report earnings of $1.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $57.68 billion, up 147.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.31 per share and revenue of $203.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +104.87% and +127.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Equinor is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Equinor currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.54.

It is also worth noting that EQNR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



