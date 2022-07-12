Equinor (EQNR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Equinor (EQNR) closed the most recent trading day at $32.95, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 1.76% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 16.76% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Equinor as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Equinor is projected to report earnings of $1.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 197.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $50.49 billion, up 189.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.87 per share and revenue of $200.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +90.58% and +124.02%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Equinor. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.47% higher within the past month. Equinor is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Equinor is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.9, so we one might conclude that Equinor is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that EQNR has a PEG ratio of 0.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EQNR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

