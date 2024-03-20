Equinor (EQNR) Commits $6B in Oil and Gas Investment in Norway

Equinor ASA EQNR has committed to an ambitious $6-billion annual investment in oil and gas exploration and drilling in Norway to obtain steady production through 2035, per a Reuters report.

The decision comes at a crucial time, as Equinor steps up to become Europe’s primary gas supplier, filling the gap left by reduced Russia gas imports after the EU’s sanctions following the Ukraine conflict.

Per Equinor’s CEO, Anders Opedal, this investment represents the maximum the company can allocate without compromising returns. Given its extensive history of more than 50 years in the sector, Equinor aims to manage and sustain its production effectively. The strategy involves advancing 50 oil and gas projects, either in progress or in planning, within the Norwegian North Sea, ensuring the company’s output remains consistent in response to the natural decline of existing fields.

Equinor has set a goal to drill 30 exploration wells per year for the next decade. This comes against the backdrop of Norway’s reduced gas exports in 2023, which saw a year-over-year decline from 116.9 billion cubic meters (bcm) to 109 bcm. Despite this, Equinor’s net share of production, approximately 40 bcm annually, will be maintained, playing a significant role in Europe’s energy landscape.

In addition to natural gas, Equinor is setting ambitious targets for renewable energy, with plans to significantly increase its solar and wind power generation by the end of the decade. This dual approach not only ensures energy security but also aligns with the broader transition toward sustainable energy sources.

Philippe Mathieu, head of Equinor’s international oil and gas production, emphasized the company’s intent to keep production steady outside Norway as well, focusing on established production hubs in regions like Britain, the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil and Angola. With 70% of its exploration budget earmarked for augmenting resources near existing sites, Equinor is also exploring new territories, including offshore areas near Canada’s east coast and in Argentina.

EQNR’s strategic investments and operational focus are pivotal in stabilizing and securing Europe’s energy supply, demonstrating a resilient and forward-looking approach in the evolving global energy market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.