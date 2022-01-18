Equinor (EQNR), BP Finalize Offshore Wind Projects in New York

Equinor ASA EQNR and BP plc BP announced the finalization of the purchase and sale agreements with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority for two of their U.S. offshore wind projects — Empire Wind 2 and Beacon Wind 1.

In January 2021, Equinor and BP were awarded the offshore wind tenders in the United States to provide New York with offshore wind power. The two projects have a total capacity of 2.5 gigawatts (GW).

Once operational, the Empire Wind 2 project will generate 1.26 GW of renewable offshore wind power. Then again, Beacon Wind 1, situated more than 60 miles east of Montauk Point and 20 miles south of Nantucket, will generate 1.23 GW of renewable power. In 2019, Equinor also won the contract for the adjacent Empire Wind 1 project, with a capacity of 816 megawatts.

Equinor and BP’s portfolio of ongoing offshore wind projects comprise the Empire Wind 1, Empire Wind 2 and Beacon Wind 1. The projects will produce sufficient electricity to power as much as 2 million homes in New York. Beside this, it will help generate more than $1 billion in economic returns to New York.

Equinor is one of the leading offshore wind energy developers in the United States. The agreements represent a significant achievement for the Equinor-BP partnership. The projects set the companies on the path to offer more than 3.3 GW of offshore wind power to New York and seek additional growth in the U.S. offshore wind market.

New York has been persistent in establishing itself as the leading offshore wind market and offshore wind is bringing unprecedented investment to the state. The projects will help create a better energy system in New York, while creating employments to accelerate the expanding green economy.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of EQNR have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 56.6% compared with the industry’s 36.1% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Equinor currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

