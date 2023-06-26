Equinor (EQNR) Begins Production at Poland's Zagorzyca Plant

Equinor ASA EQNR began test production at its second solar facility in Poland, one of Europe’s fast-growing renewable energy markets.

The 60-megawatt solar facility, known as Zagorzyca, is situated in the Damnica municipality of Slupsk County. Zagorzyca is Equinor’s second photovoltaic asset in Poland, where the company is developing a broad energy offering among onshore and offshore projects.

The solar farm involves 111,000 solar panels over 55 hectares. The Zagorzyca facility is developed and operated by Equinor’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Wento. In 2021, Equinor acquired Wento and its total solar project pipeline of 1.6 gigawatts in different development stages.

Since the acquisition, two solar facilities in Poland have been ready. Another facility is being developed. Equinor’s first solar facility Stepien is already in commercial production. The company is developing a third facility, Lipno, which it plans to bring online in 2024.

Zagorzyca will be in operation for 30 years, with an annual production capacity of 61 gigawatt hours of power. This is equivalent to the power requirement of 31,000 Poland households. Equinor’s energy trading house, Danske Commodities, will market and supply electricity from Zagorzyca to the Poland power market.

The growing urgency to curb climate change has led to a global shift toward a low-carbon economy. There has been an increase in demand for the transition to solar energy in the fight against greenhouse gas emissions.

To combat climate change and capitalize on the rising clean energy demand, Equinor is actively investing in renewable energy projects, including power generation from solar energy. The latest move shows the company’s commitment to support Poland’s energy transition.

Price Performance

Shares of Equinor have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 3% against the industry’s 1.2% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Equinor currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

