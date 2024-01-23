Equinor (EQNR) Begins Operations at UK Blandford Road Asset

Equinor ASA EQNR announced that it has commenced operations at the Blandford Road commercial battery storage asset in the U.K.

This signifies the commencement of the company’s first operational commercial battery storage asset in the U.K.

Equinor owns the 25 MW/ 50 MWh Blandford Road battery storage asset, which was developed and will be managed by the British battery storage company Noriker Power. EQNR has a 45% equity share in Noriker Power.

Situated in Dorset, the battery storage asset is connected to the Southern Electric Power Distribution network. Blandford Road, which comprises around 150 lithium-ion battery units, has the capacity to store sufficient electricity to power 75,000 homes in the U.K. for two hours.

In the U.K., the company has a strong presence in offshore wind power with multiple wind farms. Equinor plans to have a mix of renewable energy sources, like wind and solar, combined with batteries to deal with the occasional gaps in power generation.

Equinor, a major player in the U.K.’s offshore wind industry, is expanding its battery storage capabilities. The company is currently constructing its second battery storage facility in Greater Manchester, England, known as Welkin Mill, with a capacity of 35 megawatts. The asset is anticipated to become operational later in 2024.

Noriker Power is the developer for both Blandford Road and Welkin Mill. Battery storage systems, designed to store surplus power produced from renewable sources like solar and wind, are considered essential for a smooth transition in energy.

Equinor has been a dependable energy partner for four decades. EQNR has been contributing to a steady provision of oil and gas, advancing the offshore wind industry and pioneering solutions for the U.K.’s decarbonization. Presently, the company is responsible for supplying 29% of the U.K.’s gas and 15% of the nation’s oil.

EQNR has ambitious plans to invest more than £10 billion in the U.K. by 2030, creating more than 5,000 jobs in sectors, such as offshore wind, CO2 capture and storage, hydrogen, battery storage, and oil and gas. The company aims to provide green electricity from its offshore wind farms to approximately seven million U.K. households by 2030.

