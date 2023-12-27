Equinor (EQNR) Barred From Repeating Green Claims in the UK

Equinor ASA EQNR has been prohibited by the U.K.’s advertising regulator from reiterating environmental claims that were made in the period leading up to the approval of its North Sea oilfield project, which EQNR is set to operate, per a report by the Financial Times.

The Advertising Standards Authority (“ASA”) issued a ruling expressing concern over Equinor’s implication that wind farms, oil and gas, and carbon capture contribute equally to its energy portfolio. However, the majority of the company’s revenues is still being derived from oil and gas, contradicting the suggestions made in their advertisements.

Equinor ran similar advertisements in different British media, mentioning wind, oil, gas, carbon capture, and new jobs as part of the bigger energy picture. When responding to the ASA, Equinor explained that the ad was intended for decision-makers like politicians and not the general public.

The ASA’s decision focused on the possibility of these advertisements creating a false impression among the public by overstating the significance of lower-carbon initiatives in Equinor’s overall business operations. The ruling underscored that any future advertisements making environmental claims should avoid misleading by excluding details about the proportion of renewable energy, and carbon capture and storage in Equinor’s existing business.

Environmental activists claimed that the development of new oil and gas fields goes against the U.K.’s efforts to decrease greenhouse gas emissions. Earlier this month, they initiated a legal action to challenge the permitting decision.

However, Equinor rejected the claim that the oilfield project would contribute to an increase in the U.K.’s anticipated emissions. The company is also engaged in clean energy initiatives, such as the Dogger Bank wind farm in the North Sea.



Equinor has previously come under scrutiny in the U.K. In 2019, the ASA cautioned the company for suggesting that gas is a low-carbon energy source, questioning the depiction of methane-rich fuel as a more environmentally friendly option.

