Equinor (EQNR) Awards Two Rig Contracts to Odfjell Drilling

Equinor ASA EQNR gave two contracts to Odfjell Drilling to perform drilling activities in the North Sea.

In March 2023, oilfield service provider Odfjell Drilling signed two letters of intent for its semi-submersible drilling rig — Deepsea Atlantic. The latest contracts are related to the letters of intent Odfjell Drilling issued earlier this year.

Deepsea Atlantic is a sixth-generation deepwater and harsh environment semi-submersible unit. It is capable of operating in water depths of up to 3,000 meters. The unit is designed to operate in harsh environments, with a 7,500 MT loading capacity.

The rig contracts have a combined duration of 23 months. They are valued at $290 million, which excludes integrated services, upgrades, changes and mobilization expenses. Beside this, the contracts involve provisions for performance bonuses and fuel incentives.

Equinor and Odfjell Drilling also signed an agreement to focus on shared strategic relevance. The agreement will form the basis of a long-term partnership on crucial problems, with an emphasis on security, drilling efficiency and lower emissions.

Odfjell Drilling plans to begin work soon after completing the special periodic survey for the Deepsea Atlantic, which is planned for the first half of 2024. The Deepsea Atlantic is currently signed up to firm contracts until mid-2026, with possibilities that extend to 2029.

Odfjell Drilling mainly focuses on the continuous development of its strategies and technologies. Deepsea Atlantic is expected to continue working with Equinor under the new contract, which can see the rig in continuous operation until 2029. The contracts are expected to deliver strong cash flows.

