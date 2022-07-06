Equinor (EQNR) Awards iFEED Study Contract to TechnipFMC

Equinor ASA EQNR has entered into a Letter of Intent with TechnipFMC FTI. Equinor has awarded an integrated Front End Engineering and Design (iFEED™) study to TechnipFMC for the giant BM-C-33 pre-salt project located offshore Brazil.

TechnipFMC said that the technical solutions of the project will possibly get finalized with the completion of the study. That will likely aid Equinor in finally making its final investment decision (FID). There is an option associated with the study per which TechnipFMC will be awarded directly with the integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI™) phase of the development.

TechnipFMC said that the major contract will include the entire subsea system that comprises Subsea (SBEAF) 2.0™ tree systems, rigid risers and flowlines, manifolds, umbilicals, jumpers, pipeline end terminations and topside control equipment and subsea distribution. The contract will also include life-of-field services.

In the news announcement, TechnipFMC called the award a major contract. The award could be of more than $1 billion since TechnipFMC values a major contract at more than that amount.

