Equinor (EQNR) Awards Four Contracts Worth $560M to Aibel

Equinor ASA EQNR and partners awarded $560 million worth of contracts to Aibel for its Norway-based offshore projects — Krafla, Asterix, Gina Krog and Kårstø.

Service firm Aibel received a front-end engineering and design (“FEED”) contract for the unmanned processing platform planned for Equinor’s Krafla field. Krafla is one of the several fields that Equinor and Aker BP are developing together. The FEED study will help connect the unmanned platform to the Aker BP-operated platform on the NOA field.

The study is a continuation of the pre-FEED contract, which was awarded to Equinor in 2020. Krafla will be one of the biggest development projects in the Norwegian Continental Shelf (“NCS”) in the planned realization period. The Krafla field development will support higher activities in the industry.

The Asterix subsea development project in the Norwegian Sea is another FEED study contract, which is expected to increase the longevity of the Aasta Hansteen field. The agreement involves an option for an extended FEED study and the execution of topside modifications to tie back the Asterixgas discovery to the Aasta Hansteen platform.

Equinor awarded a third contract for modifications to Gina Krog and Sleipner A to connect the platforms with a new 23-kilometer pipeline. The pipeline will replace the Randgrid floating storage and offloading vessel, reducing 18,000 tons of emissions from the field annually. Equinor is the operator of the project.

Aibel has been granted another FEED contract for the Kårstø electrification project, which involves the electrification of turbines and pressure boilers at the Kårstø processing plant. The project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 500,000 tons per year.

Aibel is one of the lead partners for developing Equinor’s project portfolio on the NCS. The contracts awarded will require extensive efforts by Aibel’s Norwegian organization, which includes workers in Haugesund, Harstad, Asker and Stavanger. The contracts will ensure high oil and gas activities in the coming years.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of EQNR have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 21.1% compared with the industry's 14% growth.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Equinor currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

