Equinor (EQNR) Awarded 17 Production Licenses in Norway

Equinor ASA EQNR acquired 17 new production licenses on the Norwegian Continental Shelf of which 10 licenses are as operators and seven as partners.

As part of the Award in Predefined Areas (“APA”) 2020 licensing process, the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (“MPE”) of Norway awarded the production licenses to Equinor. The APA rounds are crucial to uphold the activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and form the basis for additional revenues.

Notably, the licenses will be a major addition to Equinor’s exploration portfolio. It is expected to provide a framework for further discoveries and will be carried out on the basis of the company’s climate ambitions to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.

Of the 17 production licenses, the integrated oil major obtained eight of the licenses in the North Sea and nine of them in the Norwegian Sea. Importantly, per MPE, these resources are highly lucrative and are likely to offer ample opportunities for the society with limited environmental impacts.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has gained 28.3% compared with the industry’s 11.5% growth.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Equinor currently has a Zack Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Total SE TOT, Geopark Ltd GPRK and NuStar Energy LP NS, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Total’s earnings for 2021 are expected to increase 108.1% year over year.

Geopark’s earnings for 2021 are expected to increase 118% year over year.

NuStar’s earnings for 2021 are expected to increase 184.1% year over year.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



TOTAL SE (TOT): Free Stock Analysis Report



NuStar Energy L.P. (NS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Geopark Ltd (GPRK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Equinor ASA (EQNR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.