Equinor (EQNR) Announces Oil Discovery in Offshore Norway

Equinor ASA EQNR announced a significant oil discovery at the Fram and Troll fields off Norway’s coast.

The discoveries were made in exploration wells 35/10-7 S and 35/10-7 A in the Toppand prospect. Toppand is the fifth discovery in the Fram and Troll area, with total proven resources of more than 300 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The exploration wells were drilled in production license (PL) 630, which was awarded to Equinor in the 2011 Award in Predefined Areas. Equinor is the operator of the license with a 50% interest.

Per preliminary estimates, the discovery size is estimated at 3.3-5.2 million standard cubic meters of recoverable oil equivalent. This corresponds to 21-33 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.

The 35/10-7 S well encountered a total oil column of 75 meters in the Ness and Etive formation. This also involves 68 meters of sandstone with moderate to good reservoir properties. Then again, the 35/10-7 A well encountered 67 meters of sandstone with good to moderate reservoir quality, with an estimated 60 meters of oil column in the Ness and Etive formation.

The wells were drilled by the West Hercules semi-submersible drilling rig, 354 meters below the water surface. The wells have now been permanently plugged and abandoned. West Hercules recently started drilling the exploration well 6407/9-13 in PL-1060, which is operated by Equinor in the Norwegian Sea.

The 35/10-7 S and 35/10-7 A are the second and third exploration wells in PL-630. The discoveries revitalize one of the most developed areas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Equinor considers the latest discovery commercially viable and plans to tie it to the nearby Troll B or Troll C platform.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of EQNR have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 37.5% compared with the industry’s 18.5% growth.

