Equinor (EQNR) Announces Official Opening of Martin Linge

Equinor ASA EQNR announced the formal opening of the Martin Linge oil and gas field by the Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy off Norway’s coast.

Martin Linge is Equinor’s first platform on the Norwegian Continental Shelf to be put on stream from shore. Equinor has a 70% ownership interest in the field, while Norway-based Petoro owns the rest.

In March 2018, Equinor assumed the operatorship of the Martin Linge field. Production from the field began last year and had been producing very efficiently since then.

Martin Linge has been an extremely challenging project to start production there. The field was developed with a capital budget of NOK 63 billion compared with NOK 31.5 billion planned earlier. With the current commodity price scenario, investments in the field will be fully recovered this year.

The field’s production system comprises a jacket-based integrated wellhead, production and accommodation platform along with a permanently-anchored oil storage vessel. Natural gas produced from the field will be carried through a new pipeline connected to the existing pipeline heading to St. Fergus in Scotland. The gas will be processed on the storage vessel and transported in shuttle tankers.

Martin Linge is expected to have recoverable resources of 260 million barrels of oil equivalent. At plateau, it is estimated to produce up to 115,000 barrels of oil equivalent, mainly gas and condensate. Notably, the field is expected to reach plateau production in 2022.

Martin Linge will be a significant contributor to Norway’s oil and gas production. Equinor expects to realize new discoveries in the future, which will make its production outlook bright.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of EQNR have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 40.7% compared with the industry’s 33.2% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

