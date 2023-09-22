Equinor (EQNR) Advances Major Offshore Gas Project in Brazil

Equinor ASA EQNR plans to advance with the full-scale development of two offshore gas and condensate fields in Brazil’s Campos basin, as they have been deemed suitable for commercial production.

The two deposits are situated within the BM-C-33 concession, which is 200 kilometers away from Rio de Janeiro. Within this concession, there are reserves of natural gas and condensate, with recoverable volumes estimated to exceed one billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Equinor operates the BM-C-33 concession with a 35% interest. The company filed declarations of commercial viability and development proposals for the deposits with the Brazil market regulator ANP. The suggested names for the fields are Raia Manta and Raia Pintada.

The development marks the first project in Brazil to treat gas offshore and will be directly linked to the national gas grid without additional onshore processing.

The fields align with Equinor’s strategy in a nation where it has a robust record. The company plans to bolster its presence in the nation. With its partners, Equinor will leverage additional expertise to guarantee the safe and efficient implementation of the development projects.

The development plan includes a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, which has a gas production capacity of 16 million cubic meters per day. Production is scheduled to commence in 2028, and the FPSO will be provided by Japan-based floater specialist Modec.

Raia Manta and Raia Pintada are significant natural gas fields, which will be pivotal in further developing the Brazil gas market. The fields are expected to necessitate $9 billion in capital investments. Once operational, they have the potential to fulfill 15% of Brazil’s total gas demand.

The project will meet stricter environmental standards. The expected carbon emissions per unit of energy produced for these two fields are estimated to be very low, at less than 6 kilograms per barrel. This will be achieved by using a special type of turbine on the FPSO, which efficiently captures and utilizes excess heat.

Price Performance

Shares of EQNR have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 17.1% compared with the industry’s 10% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Equinor currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.