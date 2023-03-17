Equinor (EQNR) Acquires Additional Stake in Scatec for NOK 305M

Equinor ASA EQNR increased its ownership interest in Norway-based renewable energy producer Scatec ASA by acquiring a further 3.1% stake.

Per the deal, Equinor has agreed to pay NOK 305 million.

Equinor has acquired 5 million shares at NOK 61 for each Scatec share. This brings the company’s total equities to 25.8 million shares or 16.2%.

In 2017, Equinor formed a 50/50 joint venture (JV) with Scatec to develop large-scale solar plants in Brazil. This was followed by a second joint project in Argentina in 2018. The companies are also partners in Norsk Hydro’s Rein renewables unit in another solar development in Brazil.

The acquisition is in line with Equinor’s growth strategy within renewables. With the latest acquisition of additional shares in Scatec, Equinor strengthens its exposure to the expanding solar energy sector.

Equinor’s global solar business increased significantly in the last decade. Solar energy is expected to become an important source of renewable power ahead due to its technological efficiency, innovation, and scale effects.

Scatec has an efficient management team and a proven strategy for value creation. Scatec, an integrated independent producer, has a project pipeline and backlog of 16.7 gigawatts across renewable technologies.

The imperative to reduce the consequences of climate change becomes more important with each passing day. Notably, the latest acquisition remains an important investment for Equinor and supports its strategy to create a strong position in renewables to maximize shareholders’ value.

Price Performance

Shares of Equinor have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has declined 22% against the industry’s 4.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Equinor currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following companies that presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Sunoco LP’s SUN fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 42 cents per unit missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents. Weak quarterly earnings resulted from the higher total cost of sales and operating expenses.

Sunoco has witnessed upward estimate revisions for 2023 earnings in the past 30 days. For 2023, Sunoco expects adjusted EBITDA of $850-$900 million.

RPC Inc.’s RES adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share in the fourth quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. The strong quarterly results were backed by higher activity levels in all the service lines and rising equipment utilization.

As of Dec 31, RPC had cash and cash equivalents of $126.4 million, up sequentially from $73.2 million. Nonetheless, the company managed to maintain a debt-free balance sheet.

Valero Energy Corporation’s VLO fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $8.45 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.45 per share. The strong quarterly results were driven by increased refinery throughput volumes and a higher refining margin.

Valero can benefit from the Gulf Coast export volumes as fuel demand recovery gets support from Asia economies. The Gulf Coast contributed 59.4% to the total throughput volume in the fourth quarter of 2022.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RPC, Inc. (RES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.