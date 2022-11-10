EQNR

Equinor delays Wisting oil discovery investment decision by up to 4 years

November 10, 2022 — 02:18 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL said on Thursday it and its partners in the Wisting oil discovery in the Arctic Barents Sea had postponed the investment decision for the project.

It said in a statement it was now aiming for an investment decision, scheduled previously for December this year, by the end of 2026.

