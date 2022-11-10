Equinor delays Wisting oil discovery investment decision by up to 4 years

STOCKHOLM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL said on Thursday it and its partners in the Wisting oil discovery in the Arctic Barents Sea had postponed the investment decision for the project.

It said in a statement it was now aiming for an investment decision, scheduled previously for December this year, by the end of 2026.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.