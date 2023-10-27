Equinor cuts output guidance as Q3 profit beats forecast

Adds share price performance, background, comparisons in paragraphs 6-8

OSLO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL on Friday cut its full-year oil and gas output guidance while posting a bigger-than-expected profit for the third quarter, while maintaining its dividend and share buyback levels.

The Norwegian energy group's adjusted earnings before interest and tax for July-September fell to $8.02 billion from a revised $24.5 billion a year earlier, beating the $7.59 billion predicted in a poll of 22 analysts compiled by Equinor.

"We continue to contribute to energy security by developing profitable oil and gas projects with low emissions from production," CEO Anders Opedal said in a statement.

Equinor reported an adjusted net income of $2.73 billion, down from a revised $7.19 billion in the same quarter a year ago and beating the $2.24 billion forecast by analysts.

The company cut its full-year oil and gas production growth target to 1.5% in 2023 from 3% seen previously, dented by heavy maintenance at many of its offshore fields.

Oil and gas prices soared last year as Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to supply disruptions but the cost of energy has since fallen as fears of shortages eased amid global economic headwinds.

Majority state owned Equinor's operating profit was up from the $7.54 billion booked in the second quarter.

Equinor's Oslo-listed stocks have risen 4.4% year-to-date, broadly in line with European petroleum stocks .SXEP.

