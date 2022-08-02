Equinor could keep Norway gas power plant amid risk of shortage

Upates throughout

OSLO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OLsaid on Tuesday is could reverse a decision to decommission its gas-fired Mongstad electricity plant as the country scrambles to preserve power output capacity.

Norway, which relies almost exclusively on hydroelectric stations for power generation, has seen sharply lower reservoir levels in parts of the country this year following a dry winter and spring.

National electricity grid operator Statnett earlier said Equinor should postpone the closure, which had been due by the end of August, until further notice.

"We've been having an ongoing dialogue with the authorities on this. It's technically possible to keep the plant in operation," an Equinor spokesperson told Reuters.

"Now we look forward for further dialogue with Statnett to find a good operational and commercial solution to keep the plant on standby," he added.

