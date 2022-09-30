EQNR

Equinor CFO steps down, moves to Carlsberg

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Equinor's Chief Financial Officer Ulrica Fearn will step down next week and later take up a position as CFO of Danish brewer Carlsberg, the two companies said on Friday.

Adds Carlsberg statement

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Equinor'sEQNR.OL Chief Financial Officer Ulrica Fearn will step down next week and later take up a position as CFO of Danish brewer Carlsberg CARLb.CO, the two companies said on Friday.

She is replaced at Equinor by veteran executive Torgrim Reitan from Oct. 6, the Norwegian oil and gas company said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQNR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters