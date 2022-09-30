Equinor CFO steps down, moves to Carlsberg

Adds Carlsberg statement

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Equinor'sEQNR.OL Chief Financial Officer Ulrica Fearn will step down next week and later take up a position as CFO of Danish brewer Carlsberg CARLb.CO, the two companies said on Friday.

She is replaced at Equinor by veteran executive Torgrim Reitan from Oct. 6, the Norwegian oil and gas company said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

