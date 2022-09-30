Equinor CFO steps down

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Equinor EQNR.OL on Friday said Chief Financial Officer Ulrica Fearn will step down next week to take up a position as CFO at another company.

She is replaced by veteran Equinor executive Torgrim Reitan from Oct. 6, the Norwegian oil and gas company said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

