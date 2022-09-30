EQNR

Equinor CFO steps down

Equinor on Friday said Chief Financial Officer Ulrica Fearn will step down next week to take up a position as CFO at another company.

She is replaced by veteran Equinor executive Torgrim Reitan from Oct. 6, the Norwegian oil and gas company said.

