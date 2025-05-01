Equinor Brasil Energia To Sell Peregrino Field To Prio Tigris For Up To US$3.5 Bln

(RTTNews) - Equinor Brasil Energia Ltda., a subsidiary of Equinor (EQNR), agreed to sell its 60% operated interest in the Peregrino field in Brazil to a Brazilian company Prio Tigris Ltda., a subsidiary of PRIO SA.

PRIO, Brazil's largest independent oil and gas company, will pay a consideration of US$3.35 billion and a maximum of US$150 million in interest to Equinor for the transaction.

Equinor will be responsible for operations of the field until closing of the transaction, after which PRIO will take over operatorship.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.