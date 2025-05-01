Markets
Equinor Brasil Energia To Sell Peregrino Field To Prio Tigris For Up To US$3.5 Bln

May 01, 2025 — 08:56 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Equinor Brasil Energia Ltda., a subsidiary of Equinor (EQNR), agreed to sell its 60% operated interest in the Peregrino field in Brazil to a Brazilian company Prio Tigris Ltda., a subsidiary of PRIO SA.

PRIO, Brazil's largest independent oil and gas company, will pay a consideration of US$3.35 billion and a maximum of US$150 million in interest to Equinor for the transaction.

Equinor will be responsible for operations of the field until closing of the transaction, after which PRIO will take over operatorship.

