Equinor, BP win New York contracts for offshore wind power

OSLO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian energy major Equinor EQNR.OL has won a contract to supply offshore wind to the U.S. state of New York from the planned Empire Wind 2 and Beacon Wind 1 projects, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Operator Equinor announced in October it was bidding for the two projects, which together have the potential to power more than one million U.S. homes, and with BP BP.L as a 50% non-operating strategic partner.

"The successful bids for Empire Wind 2 and Beacon Wind 1 represent a game-changer for our offshore wind business in the U.S. and underline Equinor's commitment to be a leading company in the energy transition," Equinor Chief Executive Anders Opedal said.

"These projects will also create value through economies of scale and support our strategic ambition of becoming a global offshore wind major," he added.

Equinor and BP will provide 1,260 megawatts (MW) of renewable offshore wind power from Empire Wind 2 and 1,230 MW of power from Beacon Wind 1, adding to an existing commitment to provide 816 MW of renewable power from Empire Wind 1.

