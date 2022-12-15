EQNR

Equinor boosts Johan Sverdrup oil output

December 15, 2022 — 07:18 am EST

Written by Nerijus Adomaitis for Reuters ->

OSLO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL said on Thursday it had begun pumping oil from the second phase of its giant Johan Sverdrup development, sharply boosting output from Europe's biggest producing field.

The startup comes just days after European Union sanctions on Russian seaborne crude took effect.

"Johan Sverdrup alone can thus meet 6-7% of the daily oil demand in Europe," it added.

Until now, the Sverdrup field has produced around 535,000 barrels of oil per day, according to Equinor.

