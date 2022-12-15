Equinor boosts Johan Sverdrup oil output

Adds Sverdrup output, detail

OSLO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL said on Thursday it had begun pumping oil from the second phase of its giant Johan Sverdrup development, sharply boosting output from Europe's biggest producing field.

The startup comes just days after European Union sanctions on Russian seaborne crude took effect.

"Johan Sverdrup alone can thus meet 6-7% of the daily oil demand in Europe," it added.

Until now, the Sverdrup field has produced around 535,000 barrels of oil per day, according to Equinor.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.