US Markets
BP

Equinor bids for two wind power projects off New York

Contributor
Nerijus Adomaitis Reuters
Published

Norway's energy firm Equinor said on Tuesday it had submitted two bids into New York's second offshore wind solicitation, after last months deal with BP to cooperate on offshore wind in the United States.

OSLO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Norway's energy firm Equinor said on Tuesday it had submitted two bids into New York's second offshore wind solicitation, after last months deal with BP BP.L to cooperate on offshore wind in the United States.

Equinor said its bids include two projects, Empire Wind Phase 2 and Beacon Wind, which together have the potential to power more than one million U.S. homes, with BP becoming a 50% non-operating partner.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP EQNR

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular