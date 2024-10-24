Equinor ASA Unveils Final 2024 Share Buyback Tranche

Equinor ASA (GB:0M2Z) has released an update.

Equinor ASA has announced the final tranche of its 2024 share buyback program, aiming to repurchase shares worth up to $1.6 billion, including those from the Norwegian state. This move is part of a broader two-year initiative to buy back shares worth $10-12 billion during 2024-2025, contingent on market conditions and the company’s financial health. The program’s goal is to reduce Equinor’s issued share capital, with the bought-back shares set to be deleted at the annual general meeting in May 2025.

