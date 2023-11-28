Equinor ASA (STOHF) Price Target Increased by 7.44% to 34.64

The average one-year price target for Equinor ASA (OTC:STOHF) has been revised to 34.64 / share. This is an increase of 7.44% from the prior estimate of 32.24 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.36 to a high of 48.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.61% from the latest reported closing price of 32.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equinor ASA. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STOHF is 0.55%, an increase of 7.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 154,129K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 13,820K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,296K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,218K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STOHF by 1.57% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 9,154K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,500K shares, representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STOHF by 7.54% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,289K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,082K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STOHF by 0.96% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,204K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,065K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STOHF by 5.77% over the last quarter.

